The Bromance Is Strong Between 'How To Get Away With Murder' Stars Jack Falahee & Conrad Ricamora!

The bromance is strong between How To Get Away With Murder stars Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora! We've loved the pair for three seasons as Connor and Oliver on the series and we're just happy to see that their affection translates off-screen!

Falahee posted this photo to Instagram on Monday.

Grateful for @conradricamora in my life A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on May 21, 2017 at 3:21pm PDT

And last month he trekked up to Seattle to see Ricamora performing on stage in Here Lies Love at the Seattle Repertory Theatre.

Saw @conradricamora in Here Lies Love at @seattlerep last night. So glad I was able to make the trip up. He killed it, of course. A post shared by Jack Falahee (@jackfalahee) on Apr 28, 2017 at 1:54pm PDT

Look what the cat dragged in... #hereliesloveseattle so grateful for this dude! A post shared by Conrad Ricamora (@conradricamora) on Apr 27, 2017 at 10:07pm PDT

We ship this friendship!

