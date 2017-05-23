The Bromance Is Strong Between 'How To Get Away With Murder' Stars Jack Falahee & Conrad Ricamora!
Instinct Staff | May 23, 2017
The bromance is strong between How To Get Away With Murder stars Jack Falahee and Conrad Ricamora! We've loved the pair for three seasons as Connor and Oliver on the series and we're just happy to see that their affection translates off-screen!
Falahee posted this photo to Instagram on Monday.
And last month he trekked up to Seattle to see Ricamora performing on stage in Here Lies Love at the Seattle Repertory Theatre.
We ship this friendship!
(H/T: NNNext)
Add new comment