The Bromans Boys Bare More Flesh

Looks like the producers of Bromans have nailed their recipe for success.

After the lads stripped down to their birthday suits for the show's premier episode, the follow-up in episode two was full backside-baring moments.

Click HERE for all the cake! (NSFW-ish!)

As we previously told you, British reality series, Bromans, sends couples back in time to ancient Rome, to compete in a series of challenges, wearing nothing but loin cloths, sandals, and the occasional robe. (And sometimes, even less.)

H/T: C&C