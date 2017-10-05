Brooke Shields Once Rejected Donald Trump in an EPIC Way.

Brooke Shields has been one of our favorite actresses for four decades now. Over the course of time, she has dated some pretty sexy gentlemen including Andre Agassi, Dean Cain and Liam Neeson. Yummy.

One guy that tried to make a move on her (shocking) but didn't get what he wanted at all was Donald Trump, which Brooke revealed in an interview on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

Andy was playing a game with Brooke where they unearthed older photos of herself with famous people, such as Michael Jackson and Diana Ross, and she gave her two cents on the person/when they met. One person was Donald, and Andy asked the question over if he ever asked her out.

He did, and it was just... gross. “I was on location during a movie, and he called me right after he had gotten a divorce,” she told Cohen, “and said, ‘I really think we should date, because you’re America’s sweetheart and I’m America’s richest man, and the people would love it." Gag. Seriously, gag.

Her response was quick, epic, and fabulous. Take a look.