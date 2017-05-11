The Brutal Reality Of Life As A Gay Man In Chechnya, Examined In Short Film

A new short film depicts the distressing reality of life as a gay man in Chechnya.

As we've reported in recent weeks, Chechen gay men have been detained, abused, and murdered by authorities, and by their own families.

Manchester based digitalSTAGE and Inkbrew Productions are the creators of Unchechen.

"There are only three things that can happen to such a person in Chechnya. "They can leave, the can kill themselves, or they can be killed. They are Unchechen. Unpeople."

Watch:

H/T: Gay Star News