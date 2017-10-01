Bryan Hawn and His Booty Are Back with an Imagine Dragons Parody

YouTube sensation Bryan Hawn is back with another parody that showcases his comedic talents, voice, and that big booty that he just loves showing off.

We recently profiled his hilarious take on Luis Fonsi, Daddy Yankee and Justin Bieber's hit "Despacito", but this time around he's using his rock edge (and some other things) on Imagine Dragon's smash "Thunder".

The video opens up with Bryan in a Catholic School of sorts, wearing a tight buttoned down shirt, tie and short shorts that show off his absurdly nice legs and thighs. Woof. Then he's seen as a nun with pink glasses. Then, his booty is everywhere.

He starts dancing on a chair with his booty (cleverly censored) in front of the nun, causing her to open up her bible which has some liquor stashed inside. The rest is him in various states of undress, dancing, stripping, and dancing with the other nuns in the end. It's quite the sight to see and makes for a fun way to end the weekend.

Here's the video. Enjoy!