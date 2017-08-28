Bryan Hawn Hilariously Spoofs Luis Fonsi's Hit "Despacito"

Unless you've been hiding under a rock for the past 3 months, then by now you have heard Luis Fonsi's song "Despacito", which features Daddy Yankee in the original version and Justin Bieber in the remixed one. The song just tied Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men's "One Sweet Day" as the longest running number one single in Billboard Hot 100 history, and has spawned a ton of spoofs in the process.

Yesterday, YouTube sensation (and someone with one of the best asses on the planet) Bryan Hawn just released his version of the song and its quite hysterical. This is common for Bryan to do this, as he has hilariously remade other songs into his own including Ed Sheeran's "Castle on the Hill", Julia Michaels' "Issues" and Starley's "Call On Me" just to name a few. Now, it's Luis, Daddy and Bieb's turn (that sounds pornoish, doesn't it?)

Make sure to watch the video with CC's so you can fully understand his own version of the song. I was laughing my ass off during it. Here are some quotable lines:

"You, your body looks so tasty lying in the sand, Me Americano Voyeur with no plan."

"Oh, can I get a lap dance from you while I eat my Fritos, bang you like a Pinata, be my numero uno."

"Say you cannot walk straight the next day I'm not sorry, being with me's like a frickin African safari".

"Mojito, mojito, feeling incognito".

Check the video here. What's your favorite line of the parody?