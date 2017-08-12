Bryan Hawn & Nick Dent Take On Katy Perry's Roulette. They're "Double Trou-bubble" In New Sexy/Funny NSFW-ish Parody

I don't usually post the Bryan Hawn videos on our site, but I do watch the comments. I see Bryan thanking us, then people calling him an attention whore. Others want dat aaaaaassss! He gets attention for many reasons.

One of the posts I did (un)covering Bryan Hawn was posted in February of last year, Bryan Hawn Is Not Just A Lip Syncing Hunk, He's A Talented Singer And Pianist, Too. I like the guy. I think he's talented, and it is clear he likes his body, wouldn't you?

In his most recent video I think Bryan Hawn rolls all of the above into one. In his parody of Kay Perry's Roulette he brings along Nick Dent, model, singer, actor, and ex-Porn star.

Bryan himself calls his new clip "sex and funny." The vocals are all Bryan Hawn and Nick Dent. They aren't Usher quality, but they're holding their own, and each other's. I think this video does show some improvement in Nick's singing, too.

Okay, as you can see, some of the actions and scenes were a little out there, but what the hell. I enjoyed it, laughed, said wtf a couple of times. But I think they succeeded in being sexy, funny, off the wall, and even make fun of themselves. Now if I could just find all of those qualities in a boyfriend.

Thanks for the rollercoaster of eye-candy and laughs guys!

Members and fans can also see the video with nakedness here: Click Here to ACCESS Bryan's ONLY FANS Page: https://onlyfans.com/ bryanhawn?ref=58...

Nick's ONLY FANS Page: https://onlyfans.com/nickdent? ref=584029