Bryan Hawn Shows Off His Vocals & More In "Barbados" Video

Bryan Hawn shows off his vocals in his new video "Barbados," but we're more puzzled about why he's not showing off his ass!

It's certainly there, but it's concealed by a pesky peach emoji throughout the video.

It appears you can watch an uncensored version, but unless Bryan made a typo the video is $99.99 to view! We're all for the free market economy--and that ass--but that's steep, Bry! (Is it wrong to suspect that a $9.99 reupload is on the way?)

