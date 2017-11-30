Bryan Hawn Teases Cheeky New 2018 Calendar

Bryan Hawn, the popular YouTuber who is best known for his parody videos and bodacious bottom, now has a brand new 2018 calendar on offer.

For the calendar, Bryan assembled stills from some of his hottest music videos in recent years.

Check out this new NSFW teaser he shared:

In case you missed it, Bryan was recently honored with two YouTube billboards in West Hollywood. Click HERE for more on that.

And since it's been a moment, check out Bryan's steamy videos with Nick Dent, and Joey Gentile.