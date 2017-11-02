Bryan Hawn's Bodacious Booty Is Now On A Billboard In West Hollywood

Fitness enthusiast and independent recording artist Bryan Hawn has found himself featured on a YouTube billboard set up above the streets of West Hollywood, CA, at the intersection of Santa Monica and La Cienega.

Hawn spoke to Gay Life LA about the momentous occasion.

He said:

"I think back to when I very first started in my Dad's basement, just trying to entertain people, make them laugh. "And now seeing an entire career paved for me, where I can entertain people with my gifts and talents on such a massive level, and have a campaign like this in the middle of West Hollywood, it's honestly blown my mind..."

He added:

"I'd never in a million years dream that I'd have my ass fifty feet in the air."

And it turns out he has a second billboard down the street at Melrose and La Cienega!

Congrats on the success, Bryan!

And while you're here, check out Mr. Hawn's new cover of Halsey's "Bad at Love."

H/T: Boy Culture