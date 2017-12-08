Bryan Singer’s Teenage Ex Tells All!

From Glamour to Alleged Sexual Assault By Fellow Hollywood Executives!

According to Deadline, Singer’s 18-year-old ex-boyfriend (who I’ve met), Bret Tyer Skopek (Pictured above with Singer), is speaking out about his experiences in Singer’s version of Hollywood and the ensuing chaos. I met Skopek when I moved here four years ago – he just did as well. I recall meeting him and having a conversation with him, where he led the introduction as being Singer’s boyfriend. I followed Skopek briefly on social media until I deleted him for being either uninteresting or whiny, I cannot recall which one it was.

Anyway, Skopek brings to light new allegations against Singer. Fortunately(?), they don’t give any new information on Singer we haven’t already known from previous allegations. He closely describes Singer’s sex parties, taking him to film sets, and giving him thousands of dollars in cash. While Skopek had dreams of pursuing writing in Hollywood, he had gotten under Singer’s wing and decided to let the party and glamorous lifestyle take over instead of his true purpose of living in Los Angeles: Artistry.

Skopek details one of the beginning encounters with Singer:

“Skopek recalls Singer boasting about the amount of the dinner tab — it approached $1,000 — and inviting him and two other young men to his house above the Sunset Strip. The director offered a grand tour of the theater room, the garage filled with sports cars and the basement with its leather couches, Skopek said. Then, the party started. “We’re in the basement, me and the other two kids, we’re kind of chilling. Bryan takes us up, one by one, and gives us all a Molly,” Skopek said. “He’s splitting it with us. ‘I’ll do half if you do half.’ In the meantime, [the computer specialist] has another [young man] come over. He’s very dirty. He’s off the streets.” Skopek says he and two others wound up in the bedroom, having sex with Singer. A 23-year-old who requested anonymity because he is still pursuing an acting career corroborated Skopek’s account of the evening of dinner, drug use and group sex — and the computer technician’s role in introducing him and Skopek to Singer.”

Skopek details two alleged sexual assaults, both from Singer’s inner circle, but none from Singer himself. One person Skopek does name: Tyler Grasham, who has since been buried in Hollywood and began the same-sex allegations that are haunting many to this day.

According to Deadline:

“The two men returned to Grasham’s place, Skopek said, where Skopek locked himself in the bathroom for two hours, feeling violently ill. When the young man emerged from the locked room and passed out on the agent’s bed, he claimed the agent sexually assaulted him, despite Skopek’s efforts to fight him off. “In the morning [Grasham] asks why there’s blood on the sheets. He said, ‘I guess I fingered you too hard. I’m sorry I was drunk.’ I was bleeding for a week,” Skopek recalled, adding. “It makes me realize these people don’t know what they’re doing sometimes. They are out to enjoy themselves. If they hurt someone in the process, they don’t even remember.”

While the source may be a little fragile; Skopek doesn’t seem like the most ambitious person, I do believe that he was easily manipulated and taken advantage of by those who prey on the weak. While this story was meant to put more negative attention on Singer; compared to Skopek’s stories of others: Singer comes out looking like a sex addict who didn’t necessarily push someone to do something they didn’t want. You’re not off the hook just yet, Singer, but you may have dodged a bullet this time.

I’m conflicted how I feel about Skopek’s allegations. What’s your instinct?

Read the full, extensive article here.