Bryan Singer FIRED From Bohemian Rhapsody Film!

Easy Come, Easy Go, Little High, Little Low!

Wow! Can Monday get any better?! Seriously, I’ve been sitting on the edge of my chair at all of the latest news dropping regarding my least favorite celebrities. First Scott Baio getting involved in messy allegation drama and now Bryan Singer got fired from the Bohemian Rhapsody film. Do you hear that? Yep, it’s the sound of pieces falling into place. I’ve been keeping my finger on the pulse with Mr. Singer. I’ve predicted that Singer, who was seemingly protected for years, would soon be the next Hollywood executive to fall. I made this prediction as his close friend, Kevin Spacey, was recently outed as a predator. What’s that old saying again? Birds of a feather flock together. To likely no one’s shock, we recently reported that Singer’s latest film focusing on Freddie Mercury, was suspended due to an alleged illness. I didn’t buy that excuse for one second and guess what, I wasn’t wrong at all.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Singer has been fired from Bohemian Rhapsody due to unprofessional behavior on set! HIP HIP HOORAY! Allegedly, Singer was getting into arguments with the film’s star, Rami Malek, who complained that Singer was unreliable and unprofessional. They even had an altercation that did not get physical, but Singer threw an object. Was it a pen?! A vase?! A teenage extra?! Who knows?!

“Singer had been warned before production began by both Fox Film chairman and CEO Stacey Snider and Fox Film vice chairman and president of production Emma Watts that they wouldn't tolerate any unprofessional behavior on his part. A representative from the Directors Guild of America also arrived on set to monitor the situation. According to another insider, Singer has claimed he is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder because of the tensions on the set. ”

So, Singer – after all of the alleged assault allegations against him – is having post-traumatic stress disorder from what?! Something is telling me that Singer knows he’s the next Hollywood Executive to fall. He’s getting nervous, sweaty…I mean, he did delete his Twitter while trying to scrub away allegations against him.

Ohhhh, Bryan Singer. You win some, you lose some. This isn’t the end of your matchstick…it just began burning. It’s gettin’ hot in here.

Check out some of social media’s comments regarding Singer being fired:

Rami Malek is one of the nicest guys in town. For him to complain to Fox says a lot about that set.... https://t.co/0Yd12MDMkY — Matthew Belloni (@THRMattBelloni) December 4, 2017

FINALLY Bryan Singer is about to be exposed, I’ve waited for this one since Harvey Weinstein. It’s a dirty secret in Hollywood he likes young boys. He offers them assistant jobs and roles in his movies. — Austin (@AustinCTweets) December 2, 2017

Bryan Singer's failure to return to the London set of BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY after Thanksgiving break comes just a few weeks after @Justin_C_Smith shared these memories via Twitter. pic.twitter.com/7re72RoLkM — Richard Horgan (@hollywoodspin) December 2, 2017

Public: Bryan Singer is a known pedophile and you should probably not work with him. Fox: THOSE ACCUSATIONS ARE FALSE WE STAND BY OUR PEOP- *Protecting Hollywood sex criminals falls out of vogue* Fox: Bryan Singer has been fired for throwing something. — Tim Kish (@kimtish) December 4, 2017

Do you believe something else is behind Singer’s latest film drama?