Bryan Singer Is Sued For Allegedly Raping Teenage Boy!

You Reap What You Sew!

Please allow me to take a deep breath before I tell you this next story. Please don’t allow me to scream, I told you so. But, I mean, I knew there had to of been something coming up with infamous Director, Bryan Singer, after he was recently fired from the Bohemian Rhapsody for unprofessional behavior and claims of having PTSD from on-set drama. Yeah, I knew that was some B-S. It turns out, Singer’s past has come back to haunt him. Thank heavens for some deep sea divers who keep digging into his past. Listen up!

Before I mention anything, I’d like to state this story is alleged – ahem – and is denied by Singer himself – side eye – eye roll.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Singer is being sued for allegedly raping a 17 year old boy. Please know, THIS IS NOT THE FIRST TIME HE’S BEEN ACCUSED OF THIS AND IS FRIENDS AND ALLIES WITH GARY GODDARD, TYLER GRASHAM, and KEVIN SPACEY who have all been named alleged sexual predators of young men in the last two months. There is also a film titled The Open Secret which analyzes Singer’s alleged behavior. WHEN WILL IT BE TOO MUCH?!

The accuser, Cesar Sanchez-Guzman, claims he met Singer on a yacht in Seattle where he was forced to perform oral sex on the controversial director.

“The documents provide a graphic account of the alleged incident, claiming that Singer forced himself on Guzman, who “pleaded with [Singer] to stop” throughout the ordeal. Later, the director allegedly told Guzman that he was a “producer in Hollywood and that he could help Cesar get into acting as long as Cesar never said anything about the incident.” The documents add, “He then told Cesar that no one would believe him if he ever reported the incident, and that he could hire people who are capable of ruining someone’s reputation.” Guzman says the alleged incident caused him “to experience severe psychological, mental and emotional injuries, shame, humiliation and loss of enjoyment of life.”

Singer, what do you have on the rest of Hollywood? How much do you know? When are you going to speak? When will your domino fall? I’m watching you...and I’ve got my whistle ready.

Do you believe Singer’s domino is due to fall?