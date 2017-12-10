Bryce Eilenberg & Jason Carter Reunite in Only Their Underwear!

2018 is gearing up to be a huge year for RuPaul's Drag Race! All Stars 3 will be premiering sometime in the early new year (we are hoping for sometime in January), and season 10 of the show will start in the spring. The show, which just received multiple Critics Choice Awards nominations for it's host RuPaul and for Outstanding Reality Competition Series, has had one part of its formula that has helped in making it one of the best shows on television: the smoking hot pit crew!

Two of those studly dudes are Bryce Eilenberg (one of our favorite gingers) and Jason Carter (one of our favorite smokeshows and a mainstay on the show since season 3). They are pretty much known for their insanely gorgeous bodies, as they show up each episode in some revealing ensemble to help with the mini-challenge or whatever the queens need in order for them to "bring it on the runway."

Competition was fierce, but thanks to all you fans @jasoncarterofficial and I were given the privilege of receiving the most prestigious cans of soup that there can be at the #WOWIES on Thursday night. Thanks @rupaulsdragrace and @wowreport and @vh1 for letting us hang around on such a fun show. #bestjudy @brettsaariphotography A post shared by Bryce Eilenberg (@bryceeilenberg) on Dec 9, 2017 at 12:00pm PST

They recently attended the WOWIE Awards this past Thursday, which are from World of Wonder and honor the best of the best in social media, pop culture, and all the things that made us go WOW in 2017, looking sharp and sexy on the red carpet.

Howdy y'all. The WOWIE Awards are this Thursday, so be sure to pick your favorite folks. Click the link in either my bio or @jasoncarterofficial bio to vote! #wowies #wowpresents #pitcrew #rpdr #rpdrallstars3 A post shared by Bryce Eilenberg (@bryceeilenberg) on Dec 4, 2017 at 7:01pm PST

Prior to them attending, Bryce shared a photo of him and Jason in nothing but a pair of black and white Andrew Christian underwear. Not sure if this was taken prior to the ceremony, or a #TBT of sorts, but whatever it is, it's a great reminder that RPDR is coming back and along with the fierce queens is a set of smoking hot guys to gaze on a chilly Friday night.

Welcome back, boys.