Burly Canadian 'Merman' Appear In Charity Calendar

An assortment of burly, bearded Canadian men have assembled to appear in a new "merman" themed charity calendar.

The guys, all members of the Newfoundland & Labrador Beard and Mustache Club are posing as exotic sea creatures to help raise money for Spirit Horse, a charity which aims to, "enhance the mental health and life skills of youth, adults, families, and groups through therapeutic interaction with horses," according to the group.

And the merman are off to a great start, since according to the BBC, the calendar is so popular that the group rushed to print additional copies.

Club founder Hasan Hai told the CBC the calendar offers a "different take on what manliness and masculinity looks like."

"People blowing kisses at one another, guys holding hands, being whimsical and silly - it's a lot of fun," he said.

2018 MerB'ys calendar is now available for pre-order! Ordering link in bio , get one (or 10) NOW! #nl #yyt #merbys2018 @spirithorsenl A post shared by NL Beard & Moustache Club (@newfoundland.bmc) on Oct 4, 2017 at 2:34pm PDT