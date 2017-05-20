Butt For Good: Instagrammer Mr. Outdoors Is Selling His Butt Pics For Charity

Instinct Staff | May 20, 2017

Instagrammer Mr. Outdoors is putting his butt to work! (@misteroutdoors)

Mr. Outdoors has developed a fan base based on his popular photos in which he poses au naturel in various outdoor locales--and now prints of those photos can be yours with the profits going for charity!

Mr. Outdoors introduces ButtForGood!

 

Hello Buttlovers! First I wanna say thank you for all your likes and comments. Never have I thought that something I started just for fun for myself would get such a welcome response. Many of you asked about buying prints, and that's when I realized it's time to put this butt to work and hopefully make a little difference. Otherwise, what's the point...? That's how WWW.BUTTFORGOOD.COM was born... Given the current state in our country I hope you'll consider supporting causes that are protecting ALL of us. There are many ways to do good. If prints aren't your thing please consider sharing this post. (Link in bio) Thank you for your kindness and support. Buttfully yours, Mr.Outdoors

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

We're certainly feeling philanthropic.

Feel free to check out some of the merchandise!

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

A post shared by Mr Outdoors (@misteroutdoors) on

 

(H/T: Axxidental / Cocktails & Cocktalk)