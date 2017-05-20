Butt For Good: Instagrammer Mr. Outdoors Is Selling His Butt Pics For Charity
Instinct Staff | May 20, 2017
Instagrammer Mr. Outdoors is putting his butt to work! (@misteroutdoors)
Mr. Outdoors has developed a fan base based on his popular photos in which he poses au naturel in various outdoor locales--and now prints of those photos can be yours with the profits going for charity!
Mr. Outdoors introduces ButtForGood!
We're certainly feeling philanthropic.
Feel free to check out some of the merchandise!
(H/T: Axxidental / Cocktails & Cocktalk)
