Butt For Good: Instagrammer Mr. Outdoors Is Selling His Butt Pics For Charity

Hello Buttlovers! First I wanna say thank you for all your likes and comments. Never have I thought that something I started just for fun for myself would get such a welcome response. Many of you asked about buying prints, and that's when I realized it's time to put this butt to work and hopefully make a little difference. Otherwise, what's the point...? That's how WWW.BUTTFORGOOD.COM was born... Given the current state in our country I hope you'll consider supporting causes that are protecting ALL of us. There are many ways to do good. If prints aren't your thing please consider sharing this post. (Link in bio) Thank you for your kindness and support. Buttfully yours, Mr.Outdoors

