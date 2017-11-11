Buzzfeed Writer Disguises Himself As Cameron Dallas!

He Lost Follows Mimicking The Viral Star!

Before I get into this hilarious article, I have to admit I had absolutely no idea who Cameron Dallas was. Well, I may be lying. Unfortunately, I saw the name “Cameron Dallas” on a Grindr profile in my neighborhood and assumed it to be some thirsty porn star. It certainly was not the actual Dallas, who is apparently a popular viral star – with over 20 million Instagram followers. Impressive!

Moving forward, Spencer Althouse is an extremely adorable Buzzfeed writer who is likely going to be very happy that I’m retelling his story!

In a world full of people trying to show their bodies on Instagram – which I’ve just blasted – we witness Althouse admitting that he attempted to become viral famous by mimicking Dallas’ social media posts to gain more followers and honor one of his favorite artists. He tells that self esteem issues have left him wanting to look like – or be – Dallas. Let’s just say, it didn’t go over too well:

“Being a model — even a pretend one — is not as easy as it looks. And if you're dying to act like one on Instagram, be prepared to lose some followers (I lost over 400 followers from start to finish).”

Althouse, who I certainly find much more attractive than Dallas, recreates incredibly difficult – and possibly pointless – photographs. Check a few of them out below:

Who is who?!

There is one particular photo that Althouse claims he had to photoshop because of his package. Who is the lucky person who was photoshopping Dallas’ original?! Check it out:

Hilariously, Althouse speaks about his massive distraction:

"I had a lot of problems with this picture because it was very...revealing. Not once did the photographer tell me to ~readjust~ myself, so when I saw the finished product my jaw sort of dropped. I spent a few hours the other night photoshopping my bulge out of the pic, because I didn't want people to think I was posting the picture just to showcase my dick and balls. The picture was already bizarre enough on its own. "

For his final thoughts, Althouse claims that he has learned about body positivity: