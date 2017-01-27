Céline Dion & John Legend Join 'The Voice' Season 12
John Legend and Céline Dion are joining The Voice season 12!
From E! News:
E! News can exclusively reveal that John Legend has been tapped to serve as adviser to coach Adam Levine's team. The news comes just after Levine's fellow coach Gwen Stefani appeared on the Today show to announce that she'd enlisted Céline Dion as her team's trusted adviser. Both music superstars will help guide their teams through the important Battle rounds.
Immediately after their interview, Dion took to Twitter to let her fans know that she was "very excited" to help Stefani's team and even shared a pic of the two powerhouse divas.
Very excited to join @gwenstefani on @NBCTheVoice as #TeamGwen’s advisor for Battles! #TheVoice -Céline pic.twitter.com/5fmjWd7Eyk
— Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 27, 2017
Excited to see Céline and John on The Voice?
Kylie . I can see what your saying... Ernest `s blurb is terrific, last friday I got a brand new GMC after I been earnin $8915 this past 5 weeks and-over, $10,000 lass month . with-out a doubt this is my favourite-job I've had . I began this six months/ago and practically straight away brought home minimum $84 p/h
►►►►►►►►►►► www.Moneytime10.COM
Comments