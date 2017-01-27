Céline Dion & John Legend Join 'The Voice' Season 12

John Legend and Céline Dion are joining The Voice season 12!

From E! News:

E! News can exclusively reveal that John Legend has been tapped to serve as adviser to coach Adam Levine 's team. The news comes just after Levine's fellow coach Gwen Stefani appeared on the Today show to announce that she'd enlisted Céline Dion as her team's trusted adviser. Both music superstars will help guide their teams through the important Battle rounds.

Immediately after their interview, Dion took to Twitter to let her fans know that she was "very excited" to help Stefani's team and even shared a pic of the two powerhouse divas.