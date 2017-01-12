Caitlyn Jenner Accepts Trump Inauguration Invitation
Instinct Staff | January 12, 2017
It looks like Donald Trump has lined up at least one celebrity guest for his Presidential Inauguration. Caitlyn Jenner has accepted an invitation to attend according to Us Weekly.
Caitlyn Jenner has accepted an invitation to attend Donald Trump’s inauguration on January 20, a source confirms to Us Weekly
...
Jenner, who previously declared she would like to serve as a “trans ambassador” during the 2016 election, has praised the president-elect in the past, stating that the controversial businessman seems “good for women” and “very much behind the LGBT community” during a June 2016 interview with STAT.
Thoughts on Caitlyn's apparent plans to attend?
Add new comment