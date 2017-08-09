Caitlyn Jenner Apologizes For Wearing Trump 'MAGA' Hat

Caitlyn Jenner was photographed wearing a "MAGA" hat, after criticizing Trump for proposed transgender military ban https://t.co/1EmqrbpcTu pic.twitter.com/4hOm7dV7cr — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) August 4, 2017

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner was spotted wearing a "MAGA" hat, just after having criticized Donald Trump for his transgender military ban.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

Now, the reality television star is apologizing for wearing the triggering "Make America Great Again" hat.

She says:

"I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I'm getting rid of the hat."

According to People, Jenner grabbed the hat without thinking, merely focusing on the fact that it was a windy day, and that she'd want to protect her hair from the elements, during her drive in a convertible.

“… she was leaving her Malibu home to drive to the Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California, when she realized she needed a cap to protect her hair from the wind during the drive in her convertible. Jenner grabbed the cap and took the drive to the course, removing it before playing golf. After her hour or so she spent golfing, she got back into the car — only to notice that the red cap she had worn in her open-top car was the MAGA hat. Jenner said she then went to grab a coffee at Starbucks — swapping the hat for a golf visor. But she put the MAGA cap back on to protect her hair during her drive back home. On her way there, Jenner said she realized that she had forgotten her purse at Starbucks and then raced back, again not realizing that she was still wearing the hat. After successfully locating her purse, she headed back home for a second time — deciding to leave the hat on because she thought she could make it back undetected. But it wasn’t, with Jenner getting snapped wearing the hat somewhere between her Starbucks trip and her drive back home.”

According to TMZ, Jenner says she may sign the hat before auctioning it off, and then giving the proceeds to a transgender cause.

Or she may burn it.

