Caitlyn Jenner Finally Admits Trump Administration Is 'The Worst Ever' For LGBT Rights

It took her some time, but Caitlyn Jenner has finally admitted that Donald Trump's administration has been nothing but a nightmare for the LGBT community.

In a new interview with KABC-TV in Los Angeles, the Olympic athelete turned reality star said:

“They are by far the worst administration ever towards the LGBT community and particularly the trans community."

Jenner explained her arc from Trump supporter, to Trump critic:

“I was hoping for a lot better than this. “And I was somewhat optimistic and I thought this guy is going to be okay. He has totally, totally disappointed me.”

This interview is perhaps foreshadowed by Jenner's recent tweets, which have become increasingly more critical of the Donald Trump and his administration.

KABC also asked Jenner if she's serious about running for U.S. Senate in California.

Jenner admitted that she doesn't know if she can help the transgender community so long as Trump is in office:

"They're going to be around for the next almost four years. We just all have to gather together as a community and fight what they're doing because right now, they are by far the worst administration ever towards the LGBT community and particularly the trans community."

For now, she says she'll focus on her foundation, which is working with the St. John's Transgender Health Program, to help ensure that thousands of transgender patients get access to health care.