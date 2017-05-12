Caitlyn Jenner: I Don't Regret Voting For Donald Trump

Despite everything, Caitlyn Jenner still doesn't regret voting for Donald Trump.

Speaking on BBC’s Victoria Derbyshire program, Caitlyn shares her disappointment over Trump's actions with regards to transgender students' bathroom rights.

“It doesn’t make me regret my vote yet, but it is very disappointing. I thought Trump would be better on these issues.”

Explaining her conservative values, she continues:

“I’ve always been on the Republican side, just because I’m more conservative in my thinking… Trump was our candidate so obviously I’m gonna vote that way. “But I’m not a big supporter of the Republican party; I’m not a big supporter of Donald Trump. I’m a big supporter of my community.”

You can watch Caitlyn's full interview or jump to the Trump section and Caitlyn's potential entry into politics at 23:40:

(H/T: Attitude)