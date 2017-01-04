Caitlyn Jenner Launching Full M.A.C. Cosmetics Collection

Caitlyn Jenner is launching her own full collection for M.A.C. cosmetics!

From PEOPLE:

Creating just one single lipstick wasn’t enough for Jenner, who, like her daughter Kylie, is rapidly expanding her beauty empire. The star has just announced her new 15-piece collection with M.A.C., which will launch on January 5th at maccosmetics.com, and include everything from false eyelashes to the perfect nude lipstick. And because the range was created for “all ages, all races and all sexes” according to the brand, there’s something for everyone.