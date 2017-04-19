Caitlyn Jenner Opens Up On Her "Appetite" For Sex

Caitlyn Jenner shares in her new memoir that she's undergone sex reassignment surgery, and now she's also opening up on her sex life.

From PEOPLE:

“I don’t have the appetite for [sex], which is why the public’s obsession over whether I would [get gender confirmation surgery] is annoying to me,” writes the 67-year-old TV personality in The Secrets of My Life, which is exclusively excerpted by PEOPLE and will be released later this month. “It hearkens back to this misperception that people transition because of their sexual desires.” ... “Transitioning is about nothing else but your soul,” she tells PEOPLE. “You are no more a woman the day after [the surgery] than the day before, okay?”

As for whether a future potential sex life will include a women, which has been the case for Caitlyn thus far, she shares:

“A future female companion? I think about that. A future female sexual companion? Not happening, at least for now, and perhaps not ever,” she wrote in a section of the book completed prior to her gender confirmation surgery. “A future male sexual companion? I have never had the inclination. But maybe that attitude might possibly change if I have the Final Surgery.”

Thoughts?