Caitlyn Jenner Outraged Over Trump Administration's Many Anti-Trans Actions

Caitlyn Jenner took to Twitter to vent her frustration over the Trump administration's recent anti-trans actions.

Trump administration's latest in a string of attacks on trans people: trans students, trans service members, & now employment protections for trans workers. This systematic gutting of non-discrimination protections for trans people is a disgrace! @jeffsessions @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/gVOoRk39fQ — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) October 5, 2017

You probably recall that during election season, Jenner said she'd vote for Donald Trump over Hillary Clinton.

Regardless, she'd later go on to claim she 'never outwardly supported' the then Republican candidate.

During an appearance on Tucker Carlson Tonight, she said:

“I never actually came out and outwardly supported Trump. The media did that for me."

She explained:

"I am on the Republican, conservative side, and he wound up being our candidate. And so, certainly, I was going to vote for him. He looked like he would pretty good on all LGBT issues. Which is important, because my loyalties do not lie with Donald Trump."

Then over the summer, Jenner took to social media to call out the president for failing to live up to his promise to fight for the Transgender community.

There are 15,000 patriotic transgender Americans in the US military fighting for all of us. What happened to your promise to fight for them? https://t.co/WzjypVC8Sr — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) July 26, 2017

But then in August, Jenner confused everyone by stepping out in public wearing a signature red Trump "MAGA" hat.

Reminder that Caitlyn Jenner wore her Make America Great Again hat days after Trump banned trans people from the military. Fuck her. https://t.co/TVvfbGMC7Z — Common Gay Boy (@CGBPosts) October 7, 2017

She'd later go on to apologize for that:

"I apologize to all of the trans community. I made a mistake. I will never do it again and I'm getting rid of the hat."

A dose of reality was served up to Jenner when, to the satisfaction of many, trans activist Ashlee Marie Preston publicly called out the former athlete following a Trans Chorus event in Los Angeles.

Said Preston:

“It’s really fucked up that you continue to support somebody...that does everything with the military, that’s erasing our fucking community. And you support it."

By the aforementioned, you can see that Jenner has flip-flopped many times. One minute she's supporting Trump. The next minute she claims to see through his empty promises.

If she does end up running for public office, it will be interesting to see where Jenner will claim her allegiances lie.

Trump is the same man who campaigned on hate and lies. You supported and voted for him. Don’t act surprised, this is who you chose. #GOPHate — Lisa #FutureisFemale (@lspesq53_lsp) October 6, 2017

I keep thinking about all the people I met in 2016 who were planning to vote for Trump who *insisted* he wouldn’t be anti-trans as president because Trump said @Caitlyn_Jenner could use his luxury hotel’s restroom so... — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) October 8, 2017

H/T: Gay Star News