Caitlyn Jenner Reportedly Reveals She Had Sex Reassignment Surgery

Caitlyn Jenner reveals that she's undergone sex reassignment surgery in her upcoming memoir The Secrets of My Life.

According to Radar.com, Jenner reveals that she had the "final surgery" in January 2017. From Radar:

“The surgery was a success, and I feel not only wonderful but liberated,” she writes in the new memoir, out April 25.

The 67-year-old former Olympic gold medalist claims she came clean so fans will stop asking about her nether regions.

“I am telling you because I believe in candor,” she explains. “So all of you can stop staring. You want to know, so now you know. Which is why this is the first time, and the last time, I will ever speak of it.”

Earlier in the book, Jenner calls the surgery a “complex decision,” due in large part to the health risks associated with the operation.

But, she says she still considers going under the knife to have “all the right parts.”

“So why even consider it? Because it’s just a penis. It has no special gifts or use for me other tan what I have said before, the ability to take a whiz in the woods,” the former I Am Cait star tells fans. “I just want to have all the right parts. I am also tired of tucking the damn thing in all the time.”