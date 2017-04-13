Caitlyn Jenner Slams Ellen DeGeneres Over Marriage Equality In Memoir

Caitlyn Jenner maintains Ellen DeGeneres did her no favors when the talk show host "took what I said out of context" in a televised conversation on marriage equality.

Jenner makes the claim in her memoir The Secrets of My Life, scheduled for release on April 25.

RadarOnline reports on Caitlyn's memoir:

She claims DeGeneres, 59, asked in a “friendly voice” to discuss how the Republican’s views on marriage equality had “progressed over the years.” “I believed, as anyone would, that that was exactly what she wanted to talk about my progression in terms of changing attitude over the years,” she recalls, adding that she responded “If that word ‘marriage’ is really, really that important to you I can go with it.” Jenner was “surprised” when DeGeneres said, “It’s funny you’re still kind of a little not on board with it.” “I am for it,” the three-time divorcee insists. “I did not initially understand why marriage was so important, influenced not doubt by my own personal experience. Now I do, and it’s a wonderful thing to see.” “This discussion further alienated me from members of the LGBTQ community,” she huffs. “Ellen’s appearance on The Howard Stern Show, where in my mind she even more emphatically took what I said out of context, made it go viral.”

