Caitlyn Jenner Talks "Dealbreaker" w/ Republican Party

Caitlyn Jenner sat down with Diane Sawyer and was asked if she's still a Trump Republican.

Caitlyn acknowledges that she voted for Trump and responds:

Jenner says, "Here's the dealbreaker with Republican party. The dealbreaker is: you mess with my community, you do the wrong thing with our community, you don't give us equality and a fair shot--I'm coming after you."

We're sure they're terrified, Caitlyn.

Interesting that her views on Trump and the Republican party aren't quite as warm once their policies affect her personally.

Jenner's interview airs Friday on ABC.