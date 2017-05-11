Caitlyn Jenner Talks Kardashian Family Drama, Her Relationship With Kim

While doing press for her memoir, The Secrets of My Life, Caitlyn Jenner reveals she is not on speaking terms with her stepdaughter, Kim Kardashian West.

Speaking to Australia's The Today Show, Caitlyn said:

"I love Kimberly, I think she's a wonderful person. But, well, to be honest with you – I really haven't talked to her in a long time. I've kind of let everything calm down. So I kind of stay – you know, I keep my distance. I'm out there trying to make a difference in the world.

She continued:

There's a lot of drama in the Kardashian family. This is my book about my opinions on things that had happened with me and my family. Any time I express my opinion, you know, with my family, there's always challenges in doing that. But, yeah, I'm proud of what's in there."

"I've always wondered my entire life, why did God do this to me." @Caitlyn_Jenner opens up in an incredibly candid memoir. #9Today pic.twitter.com/2nmanr3Wfi — The Today Show (@TheTodayShow) May 10, 2017

H/T: Just Jared