Caitlyn Jenner Voted For Trump, But Claims She Never 'Outrightly' Supported Him

Caitlyn Jenner was the very first guest on Tucker Carlson Tonight, Monday, on Fox News.

During the interview, the former Olympic athlete claimed she never "outwardly" supported Donald Trump.

“I never actually came out and outwardly supported Trump. The media did that for me."

She explained:

"I am on the Republican, conservative side, and he wound up being our candidate. And so, certainly, I was going to vote for him. He looked like he would pretty good on all LGBT issues. Which is important, because my loyalties do not lie with Donald Trump."

Jenner continued:

“My loyalties do not lie with the Republican Party. My loyalties, and what I’m fighting for is my community, the LGBT community, and particularly the trans issues that are out there, because there are many of them. And so, that’s where my fight is. And I thought Trump would be pretty good. But he’s kind of disappointed me in the first 100 days on those issues.”

Watch:

.@Caitlyn_Jenner: Pres Trump has disappointed me in the first 100 days pic.twitter.com/sgyjX2DIMn — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) April 25, 2017

H/T: Joe My God