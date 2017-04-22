Caitlyn Jenner Withdraws Her Support For Donald Trump
Although she's a loyal Republican, Caitlyn Jenner says she no longer supports Donald Trump.
In an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired last night, she said:
“Here’s the deal: yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party. And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community…you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.
“When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”
When Sawyer asked Jenner, “You haven’t talked to Trump? Secretly? Privately?," Jenner replied:
“When I was at the inauguration I did say hi at a cocktail party, and he wanted me to play golf with him…At the time I thought it was a pretty good idea but since Title IX, it’s not a good idea. And so I won’t be playing golf with him.”
Back in February, Jenner criticized Trump for rolling back protections for transgender students.
Watch clips from the Diane Sawyer interview:
H/T: Towleroad
Comments