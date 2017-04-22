Caitlyn Jenner Withdraws Her Support For Donald Trump

Although she's a loyal Republican, Caitlyn Jenner says she no longer supports Donald Trump.

In an interview with Diane Sawyer that aired last night, she said:

“Here’s the deal: yes, I did vote for Trump, but here’s the deal breaker with the Republican party. And the deal breaker is, you mess with my community…you don’t give us equality and a fair shot, I’m coming after you.

“When it comes to all equality issues, for the entire LGBT community, what we need is federal guidance. Just like the previous administration said that it was OK to serve as a trans person in the military. We have frontline people, OK? I’m talking Marines, trans guys, on the frontline, fighting for our country. I’m trying to get, especially the Republican party, to make a change.”