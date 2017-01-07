California AG Follows Through With AB 1887 And Bans Government Travel To 4 States

California has banned most taxpayer-funded travel to four states that have adopted anti-LGBT laws. Back in September of 2016 we reported that California Bans State-Funded Travel To States With New Anti-LGBT Laws. Three states were suspected to be the list of "stay away from" states from the beginning, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee. Kansas received the fourth spot on the list as of January 1.

AB-1887 can be found at the State of California - Department of Justice page with links to the original pdf, as well as the Frequently Asked Questions page (FAQ).

What better way to answer the question of why these 4 were on the Attorney General's list of banned states than to share the laws created by the 'deplorable' states. At the end of the FAQ page on the AB 1887 page, the final question was:

Why are the States of Kansas, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Tennessee on the current travel prohibition list?

Low told the Bay Area Reporter this week that he is “actually disheartened” to see four states made the list, as ideally there would be none falling under the ban. He added he hopes it serves as a warning to lawmakers in other states where anti-LGBT laws are pending. “Our state has clearly said our taxpayer dollars will not fund bigotry or hatred,” Low said. “If other states try to pass similar laws, we will do everything we can in our power to stop any type of discrimination from happening to Californians. As you know, our zero tolerance policy says there is no room for discrimination of any kind in California and this bill ensures discrimination will not be tolerated of any kind outside our borders.” California’s travel ban applies to not only government workers but also to employees and students at the state’s public universities. But it does allow for exemptions to meet prior contractual obligations, or for the protection of public health, welfare, or safety. - thepridela.com

Who is next on the list? We could look at Texas, West Virgina, Alabama, Georgia and others that are considering "bathroom bills."

"The bill would require the Attorney General to develop, maintain, and post on his or her Internet Web site a current list of states that, after June 26, 2015, have enacted such a law."

Will we see California's AG add more states to his webpage?

Will we see more states follow suit with such laws?

