California Recognizes Third Gender!

It’s The Third State To Do So!

You’ve read this correctly: Beginning in 2019, California now recognizes three genders: Female, Male, and Nonbinary. On Sunday, October 15th, Governor Jerry Brown’s last day of office had him signing and vetoing many bills into law. Word has it that New York may be the fourth state, after Oregon and Washington DC, to follow.

According to KQED Science:

“The legislation, SB 179, from state Sen. Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) and Scott Wiener (D-San Francisco), also rescinds the requirement that individuals who want to change their gender must submit a sworn statement from a physician declaring they have undergone clinical treatment. That change takes effect Sept. 1, 2018. ‘With Governor Brown’s signature on this bill, transgender and non-binary people will now be able to identify themselves as they are, not as who society tells them they should be,’ said Wiener, in a statement.”

In my adult life, I’ve became friends with plenty of Transgender and Nonbinary people who have shared their struggles of acceptance within themselves and the public. I am thrilled that moving forward, my friends will not have to cringe when asked to show their ID stepping into a bar or grabbing a mimosa during Sunday brunch. This is a huge step in the right direction for the LGBTQ community. Please celebrate with me, after you know, Transgender people have been banned from the military. We needed some good news for our Trans brothers and sisters and Nonbinary allies.

Isn’t it absolutely wild how far the society has progressed in the last thirty years? My mind is blown of the acceptance the LGBTQ community has fought for. The fight isn’t over yet, but, it looks like we’re winning.

How excited are you over California recognizing three genders? What’s your Instinct?