'Call Me by Your Name' Almost Breaks $1 Million in Sales at Only 4 Theaters!

For the second weekend in a row, Call Me by Your Name continues to bring in a ton of money for a movie that is still only playing at 4 theaters total around the country!

The gay love story, which stars Armie Hammer and Timothee Chalamet, has pulled in an impressive $908,175 over a two weekend time frame. That may seem like a big dud for the multi-millions that other movies like Thor and The Justice League have received, but those are playing at thousands of theaters nationwide. CMBYN is only at four: two in New York City, and two in Los Angeles.

The film, in its opening weekend, delivered the best per-theater average of any movie in 2017. This is likely because of its limited release, as other films like Lady Bird and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri were in the top five alongside with them.

The film stars Armie as Oliver and Timothee as Elio. Its set in Northern Italy circa 1983, where Elio, 17 at the time, begins a relationship with Oliver, who happens to be his fathers research assistant. The two bond over their Jewish heritage, his emerging sexuality and the gorgeous Italian landscape.

Currently, the film has an 8.4 rating overall on IMDB, and a 98 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, both of which are above average and excellent considering how honest and tough the professional and casual critics are of films.

Wonder what the box office numbers will be like when it gets released nationwide. Friday, December 15th is when it will be released in other states outside of New York and California, according to their official website.