'Call Me by Your Name' Has Massive Box Office Opening

Call Me by Your Name, which has received some negative criticisms in the gay community and otherwise, is clearly showing that a little controversy can go a long way. According to Box Office Mojo, the film grossed $412,934 over the course of three days. That may seem like a little, but it's not. The film only played at four theaters total, in New York and Los Angeles.

The Luca Guadagnino directed film just broke this year's record for the highest per-theater average opening at $101,219 over the Thanksgiving weekend. Once again, only in four theaters.

The film stars Armie Hammer as Oliver and Timothee Chalamet as Elio. Its set in Northern Italy circa 1983, where Elio, 17 at the time, begins a relationship with Oliver, who happens to be his fathers research assistant. The two bond over their Jewish heritage, his emerging sexuality and the gorgeous Italian landscape.

This sort of news will help propel the film and its stars as the award show season nears. According to Gold Derby, experts are saying that Call Me by Your Name is a shoo-in in several categories, including Best Picture, Best Director and Best Actor for Timothee.

Is this a film you plan on seeing during the holiday season?