'Call Me by Your Name' Scores Huge at the Critics Choice Awards!

Award show season is officially upon us, as the nominations for the 2018 Broadcast Film Critics Association Awards were announced earlier today. One of the most nominated films for the upcoming ceremony happens to be one of its most controversial, as Call Me By Your Name received eight major nods!

The film, which broke box office records by bringing in almost a million dollars while only playing at four theaters, took home nominations for Best Picture, Best Actor for Timothee Chalamet, Best Supporting Actor for Armie Hammer & Michael Stuhlbarg, Best Adapted Screenplay for James Ivory, Best Director for Luca Guadagnino, Best Cinematography for Sayombhu Mukdeeprom and Best Original Song for "Mystery of Love" by Sufjan Stevens.

The film stars Armie as Oliver and Timothee as Elio. Its set in Northern Italy circa 1983, where Elio, 17 at the time, begins a relationship with Oliver, who happens to be his fathers research assistant. The two bond over their Jewish heritage, his emerging sexuality and the gorgeous Italian landscape.

The film ties Lady Bird, Dunkirk and The Post with eight nominations, whereas The Shape of Water leads all with fourteen.