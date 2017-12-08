Calvin Harris Fans Want Him To Stick To His Australian Marriage Equality Promise

Fans are urging DJ and Record Producer Calvin Harris to come through with a promise he made five years ago.

Harris allegedly promised fan, and fellow DJ, Filip Odžak that if Australia made gay marriage legal, he would remix a “2 Become 1” by the Spice Girls.

Odžak says that he met Harris while backstage at Sydney’s Steroesonic festival five years ago. That’s when the two made a deal that was sealed with a handshake.

He explained further on a radio show that the deal started when the two talked about their future weddings.

“I don’t know how it came up, but we were talking about what your bridal dance would be,” he said. “I said – being a lifelong devoted Spice Girls fan – that mine would be 2 Become 1. “Then we got on to the topic of why it wouldn’t happen, because there is no gay marriage yet. “He was in shock. ‘No! I thought it was totally legal in Australia’. “Somehow we just made the pact,” Filip Odžak then says he asked Calvin Harris to do the remix, “When they finally legalize it, you can do a remix for me.”

Thankfully, Australia has now made same-sex marriage legal in the country.

Now, fans are gathering on twitter for Harris to be true to his alleged promise and come out with a remix of the 1996 hit Spice Girls song.

