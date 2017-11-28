Cameron Dallas Celebrates 'No Shave November'
Instinct Staff | November 28, 2017
23-year-old social media star turned model Cameron Dallas usually keeps his face clean shaven.
So it took us as a pleasant surprise to see him grow out his facial hair for "No Shave November!"
Check it out:
It's a good look for him, don't you think?
In case you're not familiar with Cameron, last year he appeared in a campaign for Calvin Klein.
And over the summer, he appeared in photographer Mario Testino's towel series.
And if you missed it, check out what happened when a BuzzFeed writer set out to recreate some of Cameron's popular Instagram snaps.
Add new comment