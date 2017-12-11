Cameron Dallas Debuts New Look And Fans Are Shocked

Fans and followers of Cameron Dallas were shocked and caught off guard when the 23-year-old model debuted a new look.

We're not talking about his blonde hair or new beard. This time, we're talking about an assortment of new tattoos that appeared to cover much of his body and parts of his face.

sorry mom A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Dec 6, 2017 at 6:48pm PST

A post shared by Cameron Dallas (@camerondallas) on Dec 7, 2017 at 8:01am PST

At first, Cameron's new look had us thinking he took a page out of Justin Biebers playbook.

But it turns out the ink was fake, all along.

On a recent post shared to wish his mother happy birthday, Cameron wrote:

“Happy birthday to the best mum in the world!! Thank you for putting up with my crazy self… Even when I decide to come home covered in (fake) tats. Took her to get her nails done because it’s the least she deserves!”

H/T: Attitude