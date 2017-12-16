Canadian Man Asks Bakery For The Gayest Cake It Could Make, Here's What He Received

Although some bakers are unwilling to bake cakes for gay couples, others are more than willing to oblige.

Take for example Cake and Loaf Bakery in Hamilton, Ontario, who were enlisted by a Canadian man named Chris Farias to make a very special confection.

On Facebook, Chris explains:

In celebrating my engagement to Jared Lenover (It's been a year... 8 months 'till the big day!!) I wanted to get him a cake to celebrate (he loves cake...as do I!). So I called my local bakery, Cake and Loaf Bakery, and requested the GAYEST cake they could make. Without hesitation, and with much excitement, they said "We'll do it!!!" This is what I got. I am in tears right now I'm so happy. Being part of the LGBTQ+ community isn't easy for many. And that's an huge understatement. But I am proud of who I am, and how far WE have come. I am proud to be a gay Canadian who can order a cake and not get turned down because of who I love. I love this country, and I love my community. If you believe that #LoveIsLove, please share, and show our neighbours to the south that we support them. That we empathize with their struggles. That Canada is loud and proud and will make them any cake their heart desires.

Well done, Cake and Loaf. That cake is fabulous! And a hearty congratulations to Chris and Jared!