Canadian Man & Partner Killed In Alleged Homophobic Attack In Honduras.

Traveling and living overseas, we often forget that some nations do not have the same LGBT and human rights that we do. An atrocity in Honduras has reminded us that all nations are not safe for us to live in or travel to still in 2017.

An 80-year-old Canadian and his partner have died after what local media call a homophobic attack in their home in Honduras. Local reports say they were shot and stabbed by attackers in the community of Tela on the Caribbean coast. The Canadian, identified in local media reports as Gerard Argiud, died hours after the attack, the reports say. Argiud’s Honduran partner, identified as Jorge Sarmiento, 42, was described in local media reports as a prominent member of the local LBGT community. - MSN.com

There have been travel warnings for LGBT vacationers because of this attack, these murders. Frommer’s, Lonely Planet travel guides, CNN, and the Atlantis Travel group have and are now warning gay travelers about conditions in Honduras.

“Reports indicate the couple were attacked by several people because of their sexual orientation and position as prominent members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community,” the warning states. “Although same-sex activity is legal in Honduras, LGBT travelers should avoid drawing attention to their sexuality,” the warning continues. “Members should remain vigilant to their surroundings at all times and adopt stringent precautions because of the high rates of violent and opportunistic crime.” - MSN.com

It is unfortunate, but we need to research our travel destinations to see how volatile they are because we are humans and live the life we love.

Where have you stayed away from because of travel warnings or because you've heard you should not go?

Where have you gone eve though it may not be safe for LGBT travelers?

h/t: MSN.com