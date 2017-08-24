Car Plows Into St. Louis Vigil For Transgender Woman Killed By Police

Terrible!

100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil for a transgender woman were startled when a car crashed into the gathered crowd.

The vigil for Kenny “Kiwi” Herring was held on the streets of The Grove in St. Louis, on Wednesday.

30-year-old Herring died the night before, after being shot by a police officer.

Pix from car that drove through protesters, car stopped was surrounded, then drove through, one person ended up on hood, only minor injuries pic.twitter.com/EYNxSJARoF — David Carson (@PDPJ) August 24, 2017

More from The St. Louis Post-Dispatch:

Police and a witness gave differing versions of how protesters were injured when a driver pulled into a group that had blocked an intersection on Wednesday night. The witness, Keith Rose, said the driver had his middle fingers raised before he accelerated through the group of people who were blocking Manchester Avenue and Sarah Street in the Grove neighborhood. But St. Louis police said the driver stopped, honked and attempted to drive around the protesters before some of them surrounded his car and began hitting it with their hands and a flag pole. The police statement, from spokeswoman Schron Jackson, said that three protesters were injured after they jumped onto the car and fell off when the driver pulled away.

@MissJupiter1957's video captures the car driving through protest in The Grove after the vigil for

#KiwiHerring https://t.co/xyTUa0P7HZ — Nassim Benchaabane (@NassimBnchabane) August 24, 2017

The driver is now in custody.

Responding to calls about a stabbing, police arrived at an apartment building in the Academy neighborhood, on Tuesday.

The St. Louis Post Dispatch reports:

The encounter between police and Herring began when officers responded to reports of a stabbing about 8 a.m. Tuesday at the flat in the 5200 block of Ridge Avenue, east of Union Boulevard, police said. Officers arrived to find a man, 30, suffering from serious stab wounds to his face, arms and torso, according to the department. The victim identified his attacker as Herring, police said. Officers tried to arrest Herring, who then stabbed an officer in the arm with a large kitchen knife, according to police. The injured officer and his partner both fired their guns at Herring, who died at the scene. The injured officer was taken to a hospital, police said. He was treated and released, police said Wednesday.

Family and friends responded to Herring's passing.

Said her nephew, Nicholas Herring:

“That can’t be true what they’re saying. “Kenny was just kind, caring and hilarious.”

Added Herring's close friend, Krystle Purnell:

"Some people hated them because of their lifestyle. “But Kenny was always Kenny, no matter what anyone thought.”

Morgan Hunlen, 23, who spoke at the vigil, said that as a black transgender woman, Herring surely battled racism and “transmisogyny.”

She said:

“It may have been the police that put the bullet in her but let me tell you right now it was a combination of all those things that broke her down."

H/T: Unicorn Booty