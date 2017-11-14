Cards Against Humanity Vow To "Save America" This Holiday Season

Cards Against Humanity is is the dirty and offensive party game that everyone loves.

And each year, they also come out with a holiday stunt. The gave away nothing for $5, digging a giant hole, and destroying a valuable piece of art.

They just unveiled this years campaign as "Cards Against Humanity Saves America" which takes aim at Donald Trump.

We are back on our bullshit: https://t.co/Im3XTvoezM — Jenn (@jenndangerous) November 14, 2017

The company bought a plot of vacant land on the U.S. and Mexico border so that Trump cannot build his wall.

The company's website reads,

Donald Trump is a preposterous golem who is afraid of Mexicans. He is so afraid that he wants to build a $20 billion wall that everyone knows will accomplish nothing. So we’ve purchased a plot of vacant land on the border and retained a law firm specializing in eminent domain to make it as time-consuming and expensive as possible for the wall to get built.

For $15 you will get six surprises during the month of December to join in on the fun. Some of the surprises include an illustrated map of the land, a certificate of promise to fight the wall, and some new cards.

The company even has a hilarious FAQ for the promotion. With questions and answers including:

I’D LIKE TO CANCEL MY ORDER.

We’d like to cancel the 2016 election, but neither of us is going to get what we want.

I DON’T LIKE THAT YOU’RE GETTING POLITICAL. WHY DON’T YOU JUST STICK TO CARD GAMES?

Why don’t you stick to seeing how many Hot Wheels cars you can fit up your asshole?

I've always loved this game and love the holiday promotion. Congrats to you, Cards Against Humanity.