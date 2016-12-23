Carrie Fisher Suffers Heart Attack On Flight

According to TMZ, Star Wars star Carrie Fisher is currently at UCLA Medical Center on a ventilator after suffering a massive heart attack on board a flight from London to Los Angeles on Friday.

From TMZ:

Our sources say Carrie was on a United flight from London to LAX when she went into cardiac arrest. People on board were administering CPR. United Airlines says its crew reported Carrie as "unresponsive" when they landed. We're told the emergency occurred 15 minutes before the plane landed in L.A. A flight attendant asked if there were any medical personnel on board and an EMT who was sitting in the back of the plane came up to first class and administered life-saving measures.

Paramedics performed CPR for 15 minutes upon landing at LAX before they were able to get a pulse and she was subsequently rushed to UCLA.