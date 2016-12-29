Carrie Fisher's Princess Leia Featured In 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' Deleted Scene
Instinct Staff | December 29, 2016
Star Wars fans mourning the loss of Carrie Fisher may be finding a bit of solace (albeit bittersweet) in this newly found deleted sequence from Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which features a wry line from Carrie Fisher very much in the spirit of the Princess Leia we know and love.
I really wish this had stayed in #TheForceAwakens. Genuine #CarrieFisher pic.twitter.com/BzQgxfAvkV
— Daniel McFadin (@danielmcfadin) December 26, 2016
Sad that it didn't make the final cut of the film, but we're certainly happy to see it now.
(H/T: Boy Culture)
