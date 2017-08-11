Cartoon Hero Captain Planet's Fighting For Marriage Equality in Australia

Captain Planet is here to save the day again, and this time he’s saving gay marriage.

For those of you who don’t know, I am a young writer in his early twenties. What the means is that I was the perfect age to grow up on Captain Planet.

If you don’t know, Captain Planet and the Planeteers was a cartoon show that ran from 1990 to 1996 and then continued airing reruns up to today.

The show stared five upstanding and athletic teenagers who held magical rings that gave them the powers of the four elements… and heart (that’ll be important later). Then with their powers combined, they could summon forth the mystical hero of nature known as Captain Planet.

Again, I grew up in the early 2000s when reruns of Captain Planet played regularly. I remember waking up early at like 6 am before the sun rose. I’d turn on the tv, sit up close with the volume low, and watch 2 episodes of Captain Planet every weekday morning.

So, now that I’m “all grown up,” a working adult, and gay as all else, I’m glad to know Captain Planet is still my hero.

But what did Captain Planet do? Well, he went to Facebook to share his support of marriage equality in Australia and urged Australian citizens to make sure to register to vote in two weeks.

If you didn’t know, Australia is getting ready to have a very important public vote. Australians will decide whether they are for or against gay marriage.

The vote is voluntary, and technically the government doesn’t have ot act on whatever the people pick, but if a large amount of citizens say they are for it then hopefully the government will follow suit.

This is what the Captain Planet Facebook page was trying to remind us of with the original post.

And, of course, there were people there ready to fight or make jokes at the post, but Captain Planet was ready.

Once again, part of the power behind Captain Planet is his big heart, and he wanted to get that message across to everybody. Love is a power that can fight all of the hate and we should all use it more often.

As someone who grew up loving the show, I’m proud to see the creators behind the cartoon standing up for the LGBTQ community and for marriage equality. Like I said, Captain Planet is still my hero. Is he yours?