The 'Cash Me Outside' Girl Just Dropped A New Rap Single
Instinct Staff | August 23, 2017
She's baaaack!
14-year-old Danielle Bregoli, aka the "Cash me ousside" girl, has resurfaced to grab a headline or two.
TMZ dropped the exclusive on the aspiring star's first foray into music, a rap single called "These Heaux."
Spits Bregoli:
"These hoes be lackin', see me in back and ... they talk all this sh*t but don't say it in person."
"Water, water drippin', come take a peek ... you in a trailer ho, bitch you can't compete."
Give it a listen:
H/T: TMZ
