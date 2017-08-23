The 'Cash Me Outside' Girl Just Dropped A New Rap Single

She's baaaack!

14-year-old Danielle Bregoli, aka the "Cash me ousside" girl, has resurfaced to grab a headline or two.

TMZ dropped the exclusive on the aspiring star's first foray into music, a rap single called "These Heaux."

Spits Bregoli:

"These hoes be lackin', see me in back and ... they talk all this sh*t but don't say it in person." "Water, water drippin', come take a peek ... you in a trailer ho, bitch you can't compete."

Give it a listen:

H/T: TMZ