CBS Stands By Decision To Air 'Survivor' Episode Outing Transgender Contestant

CBS released a statement on Thursday affirming its decision to air the episode of Survivor in which competitor Zeke Smith was outed as transgender by rival competitor Jeff Varner.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

In a statement Thursday, CBS stood by its decision to broadcast the very personal episode.

"After the tribal council scene in last night's Survivor was filmed, we consulted with Zeke Smith and with GLAAD in advance of the broadcast, including the issue of how Zeke would tell his story after the episode aired," the network said in a statement. "This is his second consecutive season on Survivor. From his first season through the current edition, we have always been guided by the principle that this is his story to tell, and it remains so. We support how [host] Jeff Probst and the producers handled a very sensitive situation and marvel at the grace Zeke exhibited under extraordinary circumstances. We have also respect for how Jeff Varner has expressed remorse for his mistake, both in the episode and in his subsequent dialogue with the media. In the end, we believe this episode, accompanied by Zeke's own remarkable writing and speaking on the subject, has provided an unexpected but important dialogue about acceptance and treating transgender people with respect."