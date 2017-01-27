CDC's LGBT Youth Health Summit Indefinitely Postponed Following Trump Election

An LGBT youth health summit helmed by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is apparently a casualty of Donald Trump's election. The summit has been indefinitely postponed. A CDC source shared the news with Talking Points Memo.

From Business Insider:

“This was supposed to be a big deal,” said the source, who requested anonymity given the politically sensitive nature of the cancellation. “They had a whole communications team on it, it was going to be on Facebook live. The intention was to plan a 5-year agenda.”

Copies of internal planning documents provided to TPM refer to a one-day gathering in which “national leaders” would meet at the CDC’s Roybal campus in Atlanta in order “to address the health and well-being of LGBTQ youth.” The source told TPM that staffers were first informed about the event in late September and weekly planning meetings were held through the week of the election.

TPM made multiple attempts to obtain comment from the CDC about the event, but no additional information was forthcoming.