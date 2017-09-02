Celebrated Designer and Face of Jamaican Pride, Dexter Pottinger, Was Found Murdered

Dexter Pottinger / Credit: Jamaican News

Dexter Pottinger was an artistic leader in Jamaica.

Just a few days ago, the owner of 3D Designs was interviewed by Flair about an upcoming fashion collection titled, “Free.”

"My collection will fit men without them feeling like they're wearing a female romper. It will have style, but still have class and masculinity with a little bit of street-edge," Pottinger explained. “I’m a creative individual, so when I get to work with different clients, I get to experiment. I like to create and mix-and-match, and give the body life in terms of fashion and style.”

Unfortunately, Pottinger will never see his collection come to fruition as his stabbed body was found on Thursday evening in the middle of decomposition and covered in blood.

So far, the investigation hasn’t found any significant evidence to bring to the public’s attention.

The only evidence publicly announced is the fact that a woman has since reported that she heard screams of “help,” and “murder,” before seeing a car pulling away from Pottinger’s house.

Credit: J-FLAG

Sadly, the woman felt she didn’t know enough about the situation to call the police and potentially cause a stir. And even if she had, we don’t know if it would have already been too late.

While the investigation continues, Jamaica is mourning the loss of Dexter Pottinger.

Olivia Grange, The Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport in Jamaica, reached out to The Gleaner to express her sorrow at the shocking turn of events.

“I consider Dexter to have been an exceptional artist; his designs were works of art. Dexter styled many of our popular entertainers and helped to set the style trend in Dancehall. We have lost a really talented Jamaican.”

Pottinger was not only a recognized artist and fashion designer, but he was also a celebrated activist for the gay community in the country. In fact, last year he was made the Face of Pride by the Jamaica Forum of Lesbians, All-Sexuals and Gays or “J-FLAG.”

Our hearts go out to Pottinger’s family, and we will keep you updated if there is any more news on the story.